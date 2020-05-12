Prof Romshoo appointed Dean Research KU

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo was on Tuesday appointed as the new Dean Research, University of Kashmir.

A statement said Prof Romshoo has a multidisciplinary academic and research background having obtained his PhD in water resources engineering from University of Tokyo, Japan and MS in Space Science from Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok Thailand.

He has more than 32 years research and academic experience, having worked as scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Tokyo and fellow at the Energy and Research Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

He has headed department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University for more than 11 years.

Besides academics, administration and consultancy, Prof Romshoo is engaged in collaborative and sponsored research on hydrology, glaciology and climate change in the Himalayan region. He is member of many policy and decision-making committees and working groups related to environment, water, climate change and disaster management at the state, national and international level.