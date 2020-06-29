Programme on environment concludes at GCE

National level world environmental week celebrations on the theme “Celebrate Biodiversity” concluded at Government College of Education (GCE) here on Monday.

The programme was organized by department of Environmental Education, in collaboration with department of Computer Education. A statement said series of events were held with the aim to connect student community with nature during the COVID19 pandemic and help them evolve into future guardians of environment.

The statement said 397 students were registered for different events. It said students from different colleges in and outside J&K were awarded for their performance in different categories including national level online quiz competition, national level essay competition, national level painting/ poster competition, national level photography competition and national level slogan competition

The week long programme was conducted under the leadership of Principal Government College of Education, Prof Ruhi Jan Kanth.