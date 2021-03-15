Programme on Int'l Women's Day culminates

A weeklong programme on International Womens Day culminated on Saturday at the Government College of Education (Institute of Advanced Studies in Education), M.A Road Srinagar.

The event that began on March 8, 2021 in the College Conference Hall witnessed various programmes throughout the week related to awareness about womens rights, rallies, speeches, screening of documentaries and seminars.

At the outset, the Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Kanth congratulated all the faculty and students on the occasion of womens day.

She pledged to spread awareness about women’s rights.

The second session of the day convened an interaction with members of District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Advocate Tabasum Rasool, Advocate Henna and Advocate Mohammad Aslam who highlighted various provisions of law that protect and safeguard women and women’s rights.

On the second day, an in-campus rally of staff and students was organised with a tour of entire campus, holding placards and pledging full support to spread gender sensitivity and unflinching support to overcome all discrimination faced by women in our society. After this the faculty members shared their ideas on the ‘Wall of Thoughts’ specially created for this purpose.