Prominent businessman Ghulam Mustafa Shahdad passes away

Prominent businessman Ghulam Mustafa Shahdad breathed his last in wee hours today.

He was the son of Haji Muhammad Shahdad, who was also known as Tibet Baqal or the merchant of Tibet. “Baqal in early 1920’s was appointed as the first president of Anjuman Ahl-i Hadith Jammu and Kashmir,” informed a family member

“He was also the younger brother of Haji Mir Ahmedullah Shahdad, who was a member of the first Legislative Assembly. Ghulam Mustafa Shahdad was brought up in their ancestral home situated in Bulbul Lanker, in an entrepreneurial and politically active family. Those early influences were reflected in him being actively as a freedom fighter during the Quit Kashmir Movement and was even jailed,” the family member said.

He said late Ghulam Mustafa Shahdad was close to many political stalwarts of Kashmir. “As an entrepreneur, he was the founder of Ghulam Mustafa Shahdad and Co, one of the first import-export companies in Kashmir, which traded with the western markets much before the advent of modern communication or transport facilities in Kashmir and also founded Tariq Timbers in addition to many other business ventures such as trading in Pashmina with Ladakh,” he added.

People from different walks of life have condoled his demise. He is survived by three daughters and two sons. As per family members, mourning will be held for only three days upto January 11, Monday at their residence Shahdad Bagh, Habak.