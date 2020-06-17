Protective gear distributed among photojournalists

The media fraternity here in collaboration with HDFC Bank on Wednesday distributed face shields and other protective gear amongst photojournalists here.

A statement said, Kashmir-based journalists particularly the photo-journalists are exposed to the dreaded virus, like other frontline workers including doctors, paramedics and municipal staff members.

“The media fraternity, particularly senior journalist with Times of India, M Saleem Pandit, in collaboration with HDFC Bank distributed face shields and other protective gear amongst the mainstream photojournalists and other journalists,” said a statement.

The statement said Pandit has further undertaken to “help Kashmir based journalists in distress in this hour of economy crisis.”