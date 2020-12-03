'Provide conducive environment for overall development of specially-abled'

“There is a greater need of creating a conducive environment to make life of specially-abled persons easy so they could feel comfortable in the society’, asserted Advisor Baseer Khan during his speech on “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” organized by Hope Disability Center at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. The programme was organized with a theme ‘Build Back Better: Toward disability- inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid 19 world’.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan said government has taken up various actions and initiatives to help specially-abled persons and provide them facilities for overcoming the challenges of their day to day life. He said different government departments particularly social welfare department is helping such persons by providing them wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other incentives.

While taking strong notice of non-availability of ramp at Tagore hall, Advisor assured that he will make sure that ramps will be developed inside as well as outside the hall so that the people with disabilities would not face difficulties.