PSU employees stage protest

Employees working in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) Tuesday held protest against authorities for delay in release of salary.

Scores of employees assembled at Press Enclave under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Sector Employees and Workers Federation.

“We are on the verge of starvation as we don’t have any resources to feed their families.

We are still suffering without salary for the last several months despite government assurances forcing us to come out on roads,” said president of the association, Wajahat Hussain.

He said that employees of SFC, JKSRTC, JK Cements, Handloom Development Corporation, Arts Emporium and JKTDC were without salaries for last several months.