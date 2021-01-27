Public transport in Srinagar goes off roads in evening hours

Commuters from various Srinagar areas today complained about lack of reliable public transport, which they said goes off the roads in the evening.

Large number of commuters can be seen daily waiting for passenger buses near Kashmir Hatt, LalChowk, JehangirChowk, Sanat Nagar, Rambagh, Jawahar Nagar, Abdullah Bridge, Soura, Sonwar, Batwara and Dalgate, Gogjibagh, Bemina and its adjacent areas. Most of them, including elderly persons, can be seen asking for lift from the private cars.

A group of Chanapora-bound passengers at Jahangir Chowk said that most often they face lot of inconvenience for want of public transport. “You cannot always get lift from a private car,” they said.

Commutes from Darbagh, Harvan, Danihama, Mufti Bagh, Barji, Bat Mohalla and adjacent areas have similar complaints. Bashir Ahmad of Harvan said that Sumos ferrying passengers on these routes during the day, often switch over to shorter destinations after 3pm.

“The unreliability of public transport raises question over the functioning of authorities,” complained Javaid Ahmad, a commuter.

There are some areas where no mini-buses are available at all. These include Syed Abad Soiteng, Padshahibagh, Lasjan and Dara. “Our children studying in various coaching centres located in other areas spend Rs 40 each per day for travelling in Sumo, to and fro. The bus fair would only be Rs 15 to 20 per day if mini-buses run,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Syed Abad Soiteng.

Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, IqramullaTak said that he would look into it. “We have been receiving complaints of public transport going off the roads at few routes. We are taking action,” he assured.

He said that most of the complaints pertain to Sumos who refuse to ply in the evening “after earning good amount during day.” He added that authorities would call transporters to ensure passengers don’t suffer in evening.