Pune's civic body hopes to revive MoU with SMC

Known for its efficient garbage management system, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has earned accolades for development of Maharashtra’s cultural capital Pune, has now offered support to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). The PMC caters to a city of 40 lakh population and is known as one of the best civic bodies of the country. Pune Mayor, Muralidhar Mohol, said he was hopeful that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) PMC signed with the SMC in 2008 can be revived.

Mohol said although there was a “great bond shared by the two cities” and some work has been done after PMC and SMC signed the MoU 12 years ago but “a lot can still be achieved.”

Mohol said it was the first “sister-city” MoU signed in the country. He said he was hopeful that apart from civic development of Srinagar, Pune can also be benefited as “Srinagar has a rich traditional and cultural history”.

“Not much of a joint activity between PMC and SMC has been achieved ever since the MoU was signed. We want to do more activities now,” Mohol told Greater Kashmir.

The Pune Mayor said engineers of PMC who have expertise in various areas of civic development can extend support for solid waste management and sewage treatment of summer capital Srinagar.

“Pune in the last few years has achieved great success in garbage collection, segregation and disposal. The segregation of garbage at source on zonal-level has been exemplary in our city. Our aim to revive the MoU with SMC is to ensure that we can extend support especially in garbage management and developing potable water supply schemes” Mohol said.

It may be recollected that in the MoU signed between PMC and SMC in 2008, the scientific disposal of municipal solid waste was one of its highlights. Besides, digitisation of various departments, building permission systems etc were other aspects mentioned in the MoU.

The Pune Mayor said the common aspect between Pune and Srinagar was that both cities were envisaged to be developed under the “Smart City” project of the central government. He said Srinagar can take a leaf out of Pune as the city, also known as the educational capital of the country which has already kick-started work on the Metro Rail project.

“Now that Srinagar also has a Metro Rail in the pipeline, we are hoping that the two cities can share a lot with regard to project implementation” Mohol said. The Mayor said the “round-the-clock water supply scheme” of Pune has been a major success which as per Mohol can be replicated in Srinagar.

He said electric buses plying on Pune roads have helped to reduce pollution levels to a great extent which can be fully implemented in Srinagar as well.

Mohol said although a “Kashmir haat”, an exhibition centre showcasing Kashmir art products had been set-up in Pune but the Mayor is optimistic that more such venues can be developed. He said PMC had named a junction in the outskirts of Pune as “Pune-Kashmir Maitri (friendship) chowk”. “We are now in a process to construct a statue at the chowk which will signify the sister-city relation of Pune and Srinagar. Besides, we have developed a replica of Mughal gardens in Pune which is attracting a lot of visitors” Mohol said. PMC has already approved Rs 50 lakhs for beautification of the Pune-Kashmir maitre chowk.

It may be recalled that in the 2008 MoU signed between PMC and SMC, Pune-based organisation Sarhad had played a significant role. Founder-president of Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar told Greater Kashmir that being the implementing agency of the MoU, his organisation has been working to strengthen the bond between PMC and SMC.

Nahar said as a first step in the “sister-city” relation between SMC and PMC, Sarhad has invited SMC officials including Srinagar Mayor to visit Pune. “The bond between Pune and Srinagar is several decades old ever since Kashmiri students and IT professionals started visiting Pune. People of Pune love Kashmir and are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two cities which can be done by their two civic bodies” Nahar said.