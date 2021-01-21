R-Day arrangements reviewed in Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary today convened a review meeting to give final shape to the arrangements for smooth celebration of the ensuing R-Day here.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on the arrangements put in place including parking facility, illumination of venue, sanitation, drinking water facility, security arrangements, passes to participants and vehicles, refreshment, heating facility besides deployment of executive magistrates during the celebration of the event.

On the occasion, DC was briefed by all the officers regarding the arrangements put in place by the respective department. He was informed that all arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the R- Day function.

It was given out that the parking arrangements have been finalized at Amar Singh Club and Burn Hall School. The Information department was asked to provide the commentators for the live commentary of the series of events.

The meeting was informed that the colourful cultural programmes will be performed by the school children and Cultural Academy during the festive occasion.

The meeting among others was attended by ADC, Syed Haneef Balkhi, SP, (Hqrs), Srinagar, Mohammad Majid Malik, District officers of various departments including R&B, MED, PHE, JKPDC, Information, Education, Health, Floriculture, Culture, SMC, Hospitality and Protocol, Youth Services and Sports, Fire and Emergency and other line departments.