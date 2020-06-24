Srinagar, Today's Paper
June 25, 2020

Rainawari locality face drinking water shortage

UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 2:28 AM

Residents of Hathi Khan locality in Rainawari here on Tuesday said the area was facing acute shortage of drinking water supply for the last more than two months.

The residents said while the locality has not been getting regular water supply for “long time”, the situation has worsened since May and the taps in the households were running dry.

The area gets water supply from the nearby Pokhribal water treatment plant.

“Despite being so close to the source, we are made to suffer. On an average we get a few hours of water supply every day,” said Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President Mohalla Committee.

Farooq Ahmad Beigh, a local said they had apprised the PHE officials several times about the problem but to no avail.

“We have repeatedly taken up the matter with the authorities concerned, but there is no redressal of our problem. Water is basic necessity and we are being deprived of it,” Beigh said.

Beigh said some time ago the PHE employees visited the area and locals were told about sanctions to the new supply line. “But we haven’t heard anything since then,” Beigh said.

Incharge Pokhribal water plant refused to speak on the issue. “I’m running high fever,” he said.

