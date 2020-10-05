Srinagar, Today's Paper
Rakh-e-Arth residents appeal authorities

Inhabitants of Rakh-e-Arth at Bemina area here have sought basic amenities.

A delegation from the area said that they were rehabilitated at Rakh-e-Arth from Dal Lake years ago.  “The facilities promised to us have not been provided so far.  Although the dwellers have completed all the formalities and also cleared the sites, but our compensation is still pending with the government which has forced us to live in makeshift sheds,” said Nazir Ahmad a dweller.

The dwellers also complained about the lack of drainage system. “We demand justice to the rehabilitated dwellers. Authorities must put in place basic facilities at Rakh-e-Arth at the earliest,” said Aabid Hussain, president of Muhammadiya welfare committee.

