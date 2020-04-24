Ramadhan: 50000 food kits prepared for distribution among impoverished families in Srinagar

The Srinagar administration has prepared a massive 50 thousand food kits for distribution amongst impoverished families in the district.

The distribution of free food kits amongst the said families is being made to support them during the month of Ramadhan in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar visited the site where these kits were prepared to inspect their preparation.

Each of these 50 thousand kits include multiple items of food ranging from rice to wheat to edible oil to tea to spices. Each kit has 5 kilograms of rice and 2 kilograms of wheat and a packet each of other said items packed into it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shahid said the district administration has identified deserving families from across the district and that distribution of these kits amongst them will start tomorrow.

He said the aim of distributing free food kits is to support the impoverished families of the district during the month of Ramadhan in view of the prevailing situation with restrictions in place due to outbreak of COVID-19.