Rapid Antigen Test drive held at KU

In continuation to its efforts to combat the spread of COVID19, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar, through Health department conducted Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) drive at University of Kashmir (KU).

A statement said on the request of the varsity’s Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir, the district administration deputed a special team comprising officials from Health department who conducted the drive for teaching and non-teaching employees of the University’s main campus and Zakura campus, at KU’s Gandhi Bhawan auditorium.

During the drive, health officials interacted with University employees and urged them to extend full cooperation to the administration during the COVID19 testing, adding the testing will be most beneficial in curbing the community transmission of the infection.

During the drive, awareness programme was held for the University staff about how to protect themselves from COVID19.

Meanwhile, as part of the precautionary measures against the threat of COVID19 the district administration also conducted a sanitation/fumigation drive at several places in and around the campus, including its various academic blocks and departments, administrative block, various utilities and lawns of the campus.

The garbage collection points and dustbins were sterilized and sanitized. While expressing gratitude towards efforts of the district administration, Registrar KU, Dr Nisar A Mir said “I am thankful to the administration for this drive at our campus and spreading awareness about personal hygiene amongst the University staff and faculty.”

Dr Mir said the RAT drive will continue and those employees who missed the testing earlier could present themselves for the same on Monday at the same venue.