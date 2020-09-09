Regal Chowk traders demand parking facility for customers

Shopkeepers of Regal Chowk market here Wednesday urged the authorities to allow customers park vehicles on roadsides, saying the move will help revival of their business.

“We want authorities to provide us relief in this regard. We want a parking space on roadsides where customers can park their vehicles briefly for shopping,” said Farhan Kitab, President Regal Chowk Traders Association.

He said markets have re-opened after several months in Srinagar and business activities were at the lowest ebb. “Today, few of the customers were challaned by traffic police. These customers had parked their vehicles outside our shops. Such move at present times is adversely affecting our business revival efforts,” he said.

Kitab said amid pandemic threat customers these days briefly stay inside shop. “Customers must be allowed to park vehicle outside shops for some time. It will help us in revival of business. Otherwise, customers don’t visit us, fearing their vehicles would be towed away,” he said.

A delegation of Regal Chowk traders this afternoon called on Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Srinagar city), Javaid Koul and apprised him about their grievances and demands.

“He gave us patient hearing and assured help under rules. We are optimistic after meeting him,” said Kitab.

“We will help them under rules,” the SSP said.

An official said the demand raised by the local shopkeepers and the customers especially those who throng the market for shopping was genuine. “It is our job to redress the grievances related to traffic management. We will see what can be done under norms. We are also making efforts to revive the business activities in Srinagar,” the official said.

Markets re-opened and public transport services resumed under a regulated schedule on August 17, in Srinagar. Restrictions on business among other activities in the district were in place for around five months to contain the pandemic, with just a limited relaxation permitted during the month-long unlock period before restrictions had to be re-imposed.

Earlier, the markets also remained closed for some months post abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.