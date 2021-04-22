Regal Chowk traders resent imposition of fine

The Regal Traders Association (RCTA) Thursday resented the move of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to impose fines on the shopkeepers.

RCTA General Secretary Farhan Kitab said, “The Srinagar Municipal Corporation during inspection put the traders to harassment in the name of fine for littering.”

The traders said that one of the prominent shopkeepers was imposed a fine for littering when he was actually taking new stocks inside.

“He was directed to pay a fine of Rs 5000 within two minutes and threatened that otherwise the fine would be doubled,” the traders said. “We are not against discipline but this is not the right approach.”

The traders appealed Commissioner SMC to look into the matter.