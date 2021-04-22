Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:02 AM

Regal Chowk traders resent imposition of fine

GK News Network
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:02 AM
Greater Kashmir

The Regal Traders Association (RCTA) Thursday resented the move of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to impose fines on the shopkeepers.

RCTA General Secretary Farhan Kitab said, “The Srinagar Municipal Corporation during inspection put the traders to harassment in the name of fine for littering.”

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

The traders said that one of the prominent shopkeepers was imposed a fine for littering when he was actually taking new stocks inside.

“He was directed to pay a fine of Rs 5000 within two minutes and threatened that otherwise the fine would be doubled,” the traders said. “We are not against discipline but this is not the right approach.”

The traders appealed Commissioner SMC to look into the matter.

Tagged in , ,
Related News