Rehbar-e-Khel teachers stage protest, demand regularization

All Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Forum Thursday staged protest here demanding regularization and increasing their salaries.

Scores of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, under the banner of United Front of Rehbar-e-Khel Association Union Thursday assembled here at Press Enclave, demanding equal pay and regularization of the employees.

The protesting teachers said that they are working in different schools across the Kashmir. “But the government has not increased the wages of those who have selected under the Rehbar-e-Khel policy.”

One of the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers said: “We have been working as the physical education teachers in different schools but the government is providing us Rs 100 per day, Rs 3000 per month which is a meager amount and a violation of Minimum Wage Act. It does not suffice our needs.”

“We have been demanding regularization for the past two years but the authorities are not paying heed to our demands. It is necessary that the government should decrease our probation period under SRO 202 from 7 years to 2 years at par with the other Union Territories of the country,” he said.

The teachers said that they have been paid a salary which is not sufficient for them for a livelihood. “One cannot arrange proper bread and butter for the family at such a low income. We often face starvation and the study of our children is suffering which has led to a mental breakdown for each one of us,” they added.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter,” they said.