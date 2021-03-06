'Religious scholars can sensitize youth on dangerous trend in drug abuse'

Sensitizing about the dangerous use of drugs, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today said that “the situation in Kashmir is as bad as in Punjab as the use of drugs by youth has reached a dangerous level here.”

The Div Com said this, while chairing an awareness programme on drug abuse organized jointly by Muslim Waqf Board and Excise Department at Old Zero Bridge, here.

The programme, among others was attended by CEO Waqf Board, Secretary Waqf Board, DC Excise department, Imams and Khateebs of DargahHazratbal, NaqashbandSahab (RA), Jamia Masjid Munawarbad, Syed YaqoobSahabSonwar, Masjid Zero Bridge, Sheikh Noor ud din Noorani Char-I- Sharief Shrine, scholars, preachers from various districts and officers and officials from Excise department and Muslim Waqf Board.

On the occasion, the Div Com sought support and cooperation from scholars on sensitizing people in general and farmers in particular on growing poppy and cannabis and use of drugs by the youth as a dangerous trend in the Valley.

He appealed to scholars to spread the message through Friday sermons that the practice of growing such plantations is not only anti-religious but also has lasting effects on society.

He said that using drugs both in powder and tablet form as addiction is posing a bigger threat to our future generation as the number of drug addicts is increasing in Kashmir.

The Div Com said that there were some incidents where it has been found that some vested interests across the border are also involved in spreading the drug abuse in Kashmir with supplying cocaine and heroin and other drug like substances through various illegal means.

He said all forms of drug addiction are harmful and can become cause of destruction to the entire family of a drug addict.

He said though the efforts by the government are afoot to control the drug abuse, however, both scholars and parents have to play their role to cooperate and support the administration in curbing the menace.

The Div Com urged people to volunteer in joining the administration in destroying the cannabis growing usually on barren land particularly on both sides of the river Jhelum from North Kashmir to South Kashmir.

On the occasion, scholars warned of the worst consequences of drug addiction in the youth and extended their support to ensure curbing of the abuse in Kashmir.

The Div Com reiterated that scholars need to support the administration as positively as they did during the Covid pandemic to get the fruitful results in war against drug abuse. Besides, urged them to extend cooperation in conducting similar awareness programmes at district and tehsil level too across Kashmir.