Remove encroachment near Ashai Bagh bridge: RTI Movement

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to ensure encroachments are removed from Dal Lake area especially near Ashai Bagh bridge, Saidakadal, Nowpora, Rainawari, Jogi Lanker and Khojayarbal areas.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement said that “our volunteers visited several areas of Dal Lake on Monday and found lots of fresh encroachments taking place especially near Ashai Bagh bridge where land which is part of Dal Lake banks has been fenced by some vested interested people and they are planning to construct a guest house near the encroached site.

“Officials of Lakes and Waterways Authority seem to have come to the spot to demolish the illegal fencing , but they seem to have done this for mere an eyewash as all the fencing material, mesh wire has not been removed at all. We appeal LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary to seek an explanation from concerned officers ” Muzaffar added.