Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 1:23 AM

Remove encroachment near Ashai Bagh bridge: RTI Movement

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 1:23 AM
File pic of Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has appealed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to ensure encroachments are removed from Dal Lake area especially near Ashai Bagh bridge, Saidakadal, Nowpora, Rainawari, Jogi Lanker and Khojayarbal areas.

In a statement Chairman RTI Movement said that “our volunteers visited several areas of Dal Lake on Monday and found lots of fresh encroachments taking place especially near Ashai Bagh bridge where land which is part of Dal Lake banks has been fenced by some vested interested people and they are planning to construct a guest house near the encroached site.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Handwara girls shine in 12 class exams, bring laurels to area

GK impact|'Clubbing schools due to lopsided pupil-teacher ratio'

Videos of leopards entering residential areas have been flooding social media for quite some time. [File]

D H Pora man killed in leopard attack

“Officials of Lakes and Waterways Authority seem to have come to the spot to demolish the illegal fencing , but they seem to have done this for mere an eyewash as all the fencing material, mesh wire  has not been removed at all. We appeal LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary to seek an explanation from concerned officers ” Muzaffar added.

Related News