Reshuffle of several SHOs in Srinagar

Police today ordered transfer and posting of 16 Inspectors and two Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police in the summer capital

As per the order, Inspector Sabzer Ahmed Ganie has been transferred from DPL Srinagar and posted as SHO in Police Station Shaheed Gunj, Inspector Ishfaq Ahmed Tantray has been transferred from DPL Srinagar and posted as SHO Police Station Kothibagh, Inspector Tauseef Ahmed Mir has been transferred from DPL Srinagar and posted as SHO Police Station Raj-Bagh.

Inspector Sameer Ahmed Lone has been transferred from Police Station Rajbagh and posted as SHO Police Station Lal Bazar, Inspector Raies Hassan Wani has been transferred from Police Station Lal Bazar and posted as SHO Police Station Sadder, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat has been transferred from Police Station Shaheed Gunj and posted as SHO Police Station Parimpora, Inspector Sajjad Assad Ganie has been transferred from Police Station Kothibagh and posted as SHO Police Station Nishat.

Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed has been transferred from Police Station Nishat and posted at District Police Lines (DPL), Srinagar, Inspector Tauseef Ahmed Lone has been transferred from Police Station Noorbagh and posted as SHO Police Station MR Gunj, Inspector Gurupurab Singh has been transferred from Police Station MR Gunj and posted as SHO Police Station Karan Nagar, Inspector Ghulam Mohammed Rather has been transferred from Police Station Karan Nagar and posted as Incharge PC Camp Harwan respectively.

Inspector Kuldeep Kumar Koul has been transferred from PC Srinagar and posted at DPL Srinagar, Inspector Zaffar Iqbal Dar has been transferred from Police Station Parimpora and posted at DPL Srinagar, Inspector Raashid Ahmed Malik has been transferred from Police Station Rainawari and posted as SHO RM Bagh, Inspector Khalid Mehmood has been transferred from Police Station RM Bagh and posted at DPL Srinagar, Inspector Iftikhar Hussain has been transferred from Police Station Sadder and posted at PC Srinagar, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Pandita has been transferred PP Rangreth and posted as SHO Police Station Rainawari, and Sub-Inspector Mohammed Iqbal has been transferred from PC Srinagar and posted as Incharge Police Post Noorbagh respectively.