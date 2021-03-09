Residents appeal SMC authorities

Many city residents on Tuesday appealed SMC authorities to issue formal notification for treating COVID19 lockdown as grace period for building permissions issued by it.

A delegation of residents said that SMC had last year announced that it will treat COVID19 lockdown months as grace period for building permissions granted by it in the summer capital.

“However SMC is yet to issue formal notification in this regard. We appeal Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and SMC Commissioner Athar Amin to look into the matter in larger public interest,” they said.