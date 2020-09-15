Residents of HMT Colony rue shabby condition of road

Residents of Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony in HMT area here on Tuesday accused Roads and Buildings (R&B) department of failing to macadamize a link road for the past many years.

The residents said the road was in the dilapidated condition, giving tough time to locals as well as commuters.

The residents said the road turns into a cesspool eact time there is rainfall, forcing people to stay indoors.

“The department recently macadamized all inner roads of the locality but left the most poorly managed 180-feet street of sector-13 Green Avenue unattended. The department doesn’t bother to repair the road for public convenience,” a resident said.

The locals said the macadamization of the inner road has been approved by the department months before, but no action has been taken by the officials on ground.

“We were astonished to see that the department didn’t consider repairing the street, which is muddy all the time. We can’t move out of our homes during inclement weather due to the frequent water logging and shabby condition of the road,” another resident said.

The residents said they submitted an application to the department in March this year following which they were assured to macadamize the dilapidated road.

“Unfortunately, we are running from pillar to post since March but the department is unmoved,” said another local.

Executive Engineer R&B department, Muhammad Ishtiyaq Malik said the road required “some basic modifications before macadamization.”

“This is in our plan and we will have to first manage the road base. Work on the road will begin as soon as possible,” he said.