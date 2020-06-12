Restaurant owners seek concession on services charged by SMC

Facing business losses amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown, the Cafe and Restaurant owners have sought concessions on charges for different services provided by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

A group of cafe and restaurant owners under the banner of Restaurant and Café Association of Kashmir (RAK) called on SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali and apprised him about their grievances and demands.

“We sought concession in sanitation fee. We also requested the authorities for waiving off annual license renewal fee as we have lost business to COVID19 lockdown,” said Sheikh Ferooz, President RAK.

He said the Association also raised the issue of parking with Commissioner. “The Commissioner gave us patient hearing and assured every possible help,” he said.

Another group of restaurant owners said they pay huge sum as monthly rents to building owners. “In various cases the buildings belong to government. We appeal government to waive off the rents keeping in view the losses we suffered during pandemic lockdown,” they said.

The café and restaurants operate in different buildings belonging to private persons, government and semi government institutions.

Ferooz said most of the entrepreneurs were youngsters. “They need encouragement at this point of time when they have lost business to coronavirus,” he said.

He said while the rest of country has been observing COVID19 lockdown for past three months, Kashmir business was closed since August last year.

“We also demand that authorities must waive off monthly rents of tenants whose units are situated in the government buildings,” he said.

He said the RAK was also going to make a separate representation before competent authority in this regard.

SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali said that he has taken note of all grievances and demands raised by the RAK.

“We will do our best to provide them the relief whatever possible under rules,” he said.

On Friday, RAK also called on J&K Bank officials at its headquarters to put a request for low interest rate loans for cafe and restaurant owners.