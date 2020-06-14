Restaurants open partially as Govt allows 'home delivery'

The government order allowing restaurants owners to resume the business with certain riders has come as a breather for Sheikh Shahbaz who runs ‘Fat Pand’ restaurant at Dalgate here.

After the government announced in COVID19 lockdown in mid March, Shahbaz’s employees who were from places like Assam and Manipur were left idle for months.

However the announcement by government to allow the restaurateurs to start home delivers and takeaway has helped Shahbaz and others like him to slowly resume the business.

These restaurant owners said although the business was “very little” compared to the normal days, but the resumption of some activity was helping them to compensate some losses they faced since COVID lockdown.

“My restaurant which serves Chinese and Thai food depends on chefs from northeast. They got stuck due to COVID and we had to take care of their expenditure and salaries despite being out of business. The announcement by the government has encouraged us a lot as we started home deliveries and take away option. Although we aren’t making any major profits but resumption helped us to afford salaries of our employees and save us from continuous losses,” said Shahbaz.

He said that take away and home delivery was picking up gradually because costumers were still wary about ordering due to fear of contracting COVID.

Many restaurateurs were now using social media to show their costumers that they were following the COVID19 SOPs in order to win over their confidence.

“I have started writing posts, uploading videos and pictures on my restaurant’s social media account in order to help my costumers peep into our kitchen and see for themselves that how we are taking all the precautions. Following precautions is for the safety of both us and our costumers so we will continue to follow them and hope that more and more costumers will be confident to start making orders,” he said.

Some these restaurant owners said that majority of their business was based on “dine in” with a small percentage of home deliveries and take away orders.

Yasir Altaf who runs “Me & U café” in Bemina is one such restaurateurs who got into the business two years ago.

“We have seen a lot of huddles and it is after months of shutdown that we are back into our restaurants which is an encouraging start. Following the SOPs and wining over costumer trust is the most challenging task at hand. Many of our costumers first come and visit our kitchen to see if we are taking all precautions and only then they place an order. On our side, we are taking all the precautions like using masks, hand wash, disinfecting our restaurant area and using PPEs during delivery. The business is slow but we have started taking orders and hopefully it will pick up,” said Altaf.

While these restaurant owners have resumed a portion of their business, many were yet to start like the ones who operate in the city center.

“Our outlets are in the city center Lal Chowk and we rely on students, office goers for our business. As rush is yet to pick up, we don’t think we can start anytime soon. Delivery system is more successful in residential areas and that is the reason most of my fellow restaurant owners in Lal Chowk are yet to restart. We hope government will soon allow dine in and we can get back to our business,” said Hakim Mehjoor, owner of Café 99 at Polo View.

The government last week gave relief to restaurateurs in Kashmir, allowing restaurants to open for home deliveries and take away option.