Restoration of essential services in full swing: Admin

District administration Srinagar today said hectic efforts to clear the snow and restore the affected services continued in Srinagar on the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

An official statement said the entire administration of the district including all departments concerned was involved in efforts to restore the affected services with snow clearance receiving a major focus as at least four departments – including MED, PWD, SMC and PMGSY – were involved in the effort.

By 6 pm in the Mechanical Engineering Department with its fleet of 25 snow-clearance machines had cleared around 95 percent of the main road length— over 1240 out of 1305 kilometres – in Srinagar.

Snow-clearance was hampered at many places especially in lanes where cars were parked on the road.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited various areas to inspect the response mechanism in operation across the district. Some of the areas he went during his visit were Khimber, Nishat, Zakura, Zaina Kadal, Soura and Shalteng where he monitored the snow-clearance operation going on there.

Through the day over 850 calls were received in different control rooms of the district administration. Most of these were responded with quickest possible action for redressal as sought. The administration facilitated movement of 32 patients who needed urgent shifting to hospitals and health centres for treatment or critical procedures. Based on demand as received in the DC Office control room ration kits were sent to 113 families

It said smooth functioning of health facilities like hospitals and health centres remained amongst the top priorities of the district administration. Special teams were deputed to all hospitals to aid efforts at snow-clearance and restoration of affected services like power and water.

Meanwhile the Srinagar administration has sanctioned Rs 15 lakh as immediate assistance to affected families whose houses were damaged in the snowfall. The relief was sanctioned in favour of over 80 houses. Sanction was also accorded for release of Rs 4 lakh in the case of one death in shed collapse as reported. To assess the exact losses resulting from the snowfall and the need for immediate relief the district administration has deputed Revenue officers and Rural Development officials to areas across the district.