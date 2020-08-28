Restrictions in Srinagar areas to prevent Muharram processions

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in several areas here to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions to mark the eighth day of the 10-day mourning period.

An official said the curbs were imposed in different areas including Shaheedgunj, MA Road, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and partially in Batamaloo area to stop mourners from taking out the precession.

The restrictions were enforced in form of road blockades in several city areas including LaL Chowk. The security forces were deployed in strength to prevent movement of people. Owing to restrictions, the roads and streets wore a deserted look.

Shops and other business establishments in the areas, where restrictions were in place, were shut, while public transport was off the roads.

An official spokesperson said that in view of the imposition of Section 144 and to avoid any loss of life and property, the government has decided not to allow any processions in Srinagar on the occasion of Muharram.

On Thursday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole had said restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts. He had said this while chairing a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements.

Pole had sought support of the religious bodies and urged them to sensitize people about avoiding all religious processions and gatherings in wake of COVID19.

The restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in these areas in view of the eighth day of Muharram, the official said.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through several areas in Srinagar, but the processions have been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990. With PTI