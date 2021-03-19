'Resume passenger bus service from Boulevard to Shalimar'

Commuters travelling from Boulevard to Shalimar route have appealed authorities to resume passenger bus service on the stretch.

A delegation of commuters said the bus service on the route from Dalgate to Shalimar has been stopped. “People have to travel to Gupkar road to board bus to Shalimar and Nishat areas. This takes toll on passengers especially students,” said Abdul Hamid Mahajan a commuter. The aggrieved commuters appealed RTO and Traffic authorities to resume bus service on the route at earliest.