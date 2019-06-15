Revised basic course workshop on medical education inaugurated

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Saturday urged faculty members at medical institutions to take leadership role for providing better services to the people.

Also Read | Workshop on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome held at SKIMS

Speaking on the inaugural function at maiden “Revised Basic Course Workshop on Medical Education” organized by SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Dullo said it was important for academics and faculty members to take role in providing better medical services and facilities in these institutions.

Dullo said that organizing such workshops was envisaged by the MCI to emphasize on competencies in a move towards competency of basic medical education.

Also Read | 44 percent faculty positions vacant at SKIMS

He also said that revised course would help the faculty to develop knowledge and skills in principles of education and technology to bring about the educational reforms.

Member Governing Body SKIMS, Prof. Dr Muhammad Sultan Khuroo, Director SKIMS, Prof. Dr Omar Javed Shah, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo, Chairman Academics SKIMS Medical College, Dr Abdul Wahid Khan, Medical Council of India (MCI) Observer, Dr Richa Ghay Thaman also spoke on the occasion.