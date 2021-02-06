Rigid Concrete Pavement survives harsh weather conditions in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) today said the Rigid Concrete Pavement constructed by it has survived harsh weather conditions in the summer capital.

At a time when Kashmir witnessed harshest weather condition in last over three decades, citizens and commuters at large have hailed ERA and World Bank assisted Jhelum &Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) for speeding up the project—which survived the adverse weather conditions.

In a statement, ERA said it started work on Rs 9.16 crore ‘Rigid Concrete Pavement of civil secretariat to RambaghChowk road in August 2020 and “ever since the project has been hailed by the locals, commuters and especially the business community.”

The work on the sub-project being executed under World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) has received an overwhelming response from people at large.

“It is really good to see certain projects doing extremely well in Kashmir and also helping the general public at large,” Businessman, Bilal Ahmad Bhat according to ERA statement said. “Rigid Pavement has helped us to provide better services during harsh weather conditions and thanks to JKERA, JTFRP for that,” he said.

The statement said president, Traders Association, Rambagh, Showkat Ahmad expressed gratitude to the team of engineers of JKERA/JTFRP for completing the project in time and also providing relief to the general public.

Another prominent trade union leader and President, Natipora Traders Association, MehrajAhmat Khan as per the statement hailed the government for all their efforts in completing the project and hoped more such unique projects are launched to ease out the inconveniences meted out by the locals and citizens in Srinagar.

Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA and JTFRP, Dr Syed AbidRasheed Shah, said that 1.9 kms road stretch was being upgraded. “The objective was to make the vulnerable portions of Indira Gandhi road resilient to floods by using the rigid concrete pavement technology instead of the conventional flexible pavement which was more susceptible to damages during water logging,” Shah said. He appreciated his officials and technical team for addressing people’s demands and also providing quality projects.

The project road connects Srinagar to Sheikh UlAlam international Airport, having moderate intensity of commercial vehicles. Rambagh to Civil Secretariat is a highly commercial area with settlements on both sides of the road like Rambagh, Solina, AllochiBagh, Tulsibagh, HazuriBagh, MagarmalBagh, Saraibala, Batamallo, ShaheedGunj etc. The subproject road starts from the Rambagh near Barzulla Bridge and terminates at Civil Secretariat near JehangirChowk.

JavedIqbal Tara, Director, Kashmir ERA informed that the road portion was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 9.16 crore. The project was completed within the set deadline and directly benefited thousands of people living on both the sides of the road which include Rambagh, Solina, AllochiBagh, TulsiBagh, HazuriBagh, MagarmalBagh, Saraibala, ShaheedGunj, Maharaji Bazar, Natipora, Bakshi Stadium and Batamaloo.

Director Planning and Coordination (P&C), JTFRP, Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim, said that this was for the first time that Concrete Rigid Pavement Technology was being used at a large scale for up-gradation of roads in J&K. The technology was being used as a long term protection against the recurrent damages caused due to the frequent water logging during the torrential rains and to make the vital road stretch leading up to Srinagar airport more durable and flood resilient.