Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 1:29 AM

Rising Water Level In Jhelum |Advisor Khan inspects arrangements at EOC

Directs strengthen vulnerable river embankments
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 1:29 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the arrangements at Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in the backdrop of rising water level in Jhelum river.

The government has established the Centre to deal with any eventuality that may arise due to flood like situation.

Trending News
Representational Pic

JeM militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Beighpora gunfight: Top commander trapped, mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir

File Pic

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in Sharshali Pulwama gunfight: Police

Kashmiri laborers attacked in Assam, 3 injured

The Advisor directed for establishing more Centres, stocking up of sandbanks at vulnerable Jhelum and Doodganga embankments, building stores for dumping of essential commodities, besides constituting teams comprising health, sanitation, revenue, police and SDRF for deployment at these Centres to deal with any kind of emergency situation.

Expressing his satisfaction over arrangements made at Hari Niwas EOC, the Advisor said the need was to create more such facilities and evacuation centres with all basic amenities including essential supplies for safety of evacuated persons and families as and when need arises.

Noting that usually lakhs of people get affected during flood like situations, he said it was imperative that two more such EOCs were established in a bid to have sufficient arrangement.

Latest News

No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

File Pic

Maha: 90-yr-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Representational Pic

JeM militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Beighpora gunfight: Top commander trapped, mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir

He directed the officers to make sure that every centre shall have a camp commander, who should be abreast with all the information including inventory, bedding capacity and stock position of essentials available at the centre.

Khan directed for sufficient stocks and supply of essentials like ration, drinking water, chlorine tablets, baby food items, female sanitary items, besides, critical equipment like tents.

Khan directed for strengthening of river embankments, stocking up of sand bags at the identified vulnerable points of river bodies especially Jhelum and Doodganga.

Related News