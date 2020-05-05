Rising Water Level In Jhelum |Advisor Khan inspects arrangements at EOC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday reviewed the arrangements at Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in the backdrop of rising water level in Jhelum river.

The government has established the Centre to deal with any eventuality that may arise due to flood like situation.

The Advisor directed for establishing more Centres, stocking up of sandbanks at vulnerable Jhelum and Doodganga embankments, building stores for dumping of essential commodities, besides constituting teams comprising health, sanitation, revenue, police and SDRF for deployment at these Centres to deal with any kind of emergency situation.

Expressing his satisfaction over arrangements made at Hari Niwas EOC, the Advisor said the need was to create more such facilities and evacuation centres with all basic amenities including essential supplies for safety of evacuated persons and families as and when need arises.

Noting that usually lakhs of people get affected during flood like situations, he said it was imperative that two more such EOCs were established in a bid to have sufficient arrangement.

He directed the officers to make sure that every centre shall have a camp commander, who should be abreast with all the information including inventory, bedding capacity and stock position of essentials available at the centre.

Khan directed for sufficient stocks and supply of essentials like ration, drinking water, chlorine tablets, baby food items, female sanitary items, besides, critical equipment like tents.

Khan directed for strengthening of river embankments, stocking up of sand bags at the identified vulnerable points of river bodies especially Jhelum and Doodganga.