Roads inundated at Tawheed Bagh Colony

Residents of Tawheed Bagh Colony Airport Road Humhama Srinagar have expressed resentment over failure of authorities to dewater roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that after rains, roads in the locality are waterlogged.

“Whenever it rains there is a waterlogging making it difficult for inhabitants of venture out. The matter was brought into the notice of concerned authorities but to no avail,” they said. They appealed the concerned authorities to look into the matter.