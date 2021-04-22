Srinagar, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:55 PM

Roads inundated at Tawheed Bagh Colony

A delegation from the area said that after rains, roads in the locality are waterlogged.
Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:55 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Residents of Tawheed Bagh Colony Airport Road Humhama Srinagar have expressed resentment over failure of authorities to dewater roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that after rains, roads in the locality are waterlogged.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

“Whenever it rains there is a waterlogging making it difficult for inhabitants of venture out. The matter was brought into the notice of concerned authorities but to no avail,” they said. They appealed the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Tagged in
Related News