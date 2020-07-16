Robust mechanism in place to deal with COVID pandemic: SKIMS

Authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on Thursday assured that a robust mechanism was in place at the tertiary-level healthcare institute to deal with COVID19 pandemic.

“During this pandemic, we have to share the common responsibilities to deal with the crisis and all the more relevant to journalists, not become part of fake news,” said a SKIMS spokesperson.

Refuting the frivolous claims of some news media outlets, the spokesperson said doctors and paramedics at the institute were working round-the-clock to provide quality healthcare to the in-patients, especially COVID19 positive patients.

The spokesperson sad a dedicated infectious diseases ward has been recently set-up to cater to the influx of COVID19 patients.

“We not only have a responsibility towards ourselves but also to our families and society in general so we follow each and every guideline very religiously,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the report that SKIMS administrative block has become “COVID19 hotspot” was far from reality.

“What is even so disgusting that at a time when the officials, doctors and paramedics who are working round-the-clock are demoralized by just social media reports and then some sections of newspapers carry the news without even verifying it from the SKIMS,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said normal procedural formalities and protocol were followed in each and every case.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said, administrative block and other blocks of the hospital were sanitized as per requirements.