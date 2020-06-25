RPO Srinagar awarded

Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Srinagar, Brij Bhushan Nagar has been awarded for his services by Union Ministry of External Affairs.

A statement said Nagar who is posted in Srinagar for the last three years, was conferred with “Certificate of Recognition” for his services during a virtual conference on the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas.

“I’m trying my best to address grievances of the applicants. My focus is to streamline the application process,” said Nagar.

He said the grievance redressal system has been streamlined and applicants have appreciated the efforts. “The ministry recognized this smooth and swift grievance redressal system,” he said, adding the staff posted in the office was among the best in the country.