UPDATED: November 12, 2020, 12:50 AM

Rs 2.6 lakh fine recovered from erring traders

The Enforcement Squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has recovered a fine of Rs. 2.62 lakh from 394 erring traders during market checking within the vicinity of Srinagar City in the month of October 2020.

During the market checking 1352 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum was collected as fine from erring shopkeepers including mutton, poultry and vegetable sellers etc.

Besides, 54 erring traders were also booked in concerned Police stations for violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Meanwhile, the erring traders have been warned to avoid profiteering and implement the rates fixed by the government in future.

