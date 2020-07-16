Safa Kadal man injured in road accident dies

An elderly man from Safakadal who was injured in a road accident, died at SMHS hospital here on Thursday.

Reports said 80-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Lone of Ganderpora, Safakadal was hit by a bike on Sunday evening, when he was coming out from a medical shop.

“It was a hit-and-run case. After injuring him (Lone) the biker fled the spot. The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment in critical condition. He succumbed to injuries in the wee hours today,” reports said.

Lone was the President of Ganderpora area for the past more than 30 years and Mueezin at a local Masjid. He is survived by an ailing wife, three sons and three daughters.

Police have registered a case in this regard at police station Safakadal.

Reports said the family has urged the authorities to nab the culprit and bring him to the book.

Meanwhile, amid tears and sobs, thousands of people participated in last rites of Lone. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Waniyar area of Safa Kadal.