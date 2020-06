A Salon was gutted in a fire incident at Raj Bagh here during wee hours of Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out at 2:30 am, resulting in total damage to the “Headmasters Salon” near Post Office Lane.

“The fire engulfed the salon within no time and it was totally damaged,” said the eyewitness. While the cause of fire was not immediately known, but preliminary information suggested the fire was caused due to a short circuit.