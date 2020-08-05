Samoon inaugurates webinar series

Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development department, Asgar Samoon Wednesday inaugurated the webinar series, “Meeting the Mentors”.

Over 680 students have registered for the event, a statement said. Speaking at the webinar, Samoon stressed on the need to impart quality skill education and to generate greater employment opportunities for the students of Skill Development department.

He emphasized on a stronger industry-institute partnership with emphasis on practical education to students. He appreciated the efforts of the institute in organizing such webinars for the students in current situation and guiding them towards a successful career in engineering by interacting with mentors.

In his address, Director Skill Development department, Sajad Hussain Ganaie emphasized the importance of such online webinars as very crucial for all round development of students and making them aware about various potential career avenues.