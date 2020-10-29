Saurabh reviews progress on Employment complex at Bemina

Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment department, Saurabh Bhagat, on Thursday visited the construction site of Employment complex at Bemina, to review the progress of the work. The project is being constructed at the cost of Rs 1030.30 crore and once completed it shall house the office of Director Employment besides the State Employment and Counselling Centre.

Stressing upon the importance of the project, Saurabh fixed a timeline for the executive agency for laying the slab for the first floor on November 20, saying that the building must be completed and ready for inauguration in June 2021. Since the office of Labour Commissioner and CEO/Secretary J&K BOCWWB is also being raised at the same spot for which the draft and design has been prepared, the Commissioner Secretary directed the executive agency to start the ground work for it for which a token money of Rs 30 lakh shall be released by the Labour Commissioner. Meanwhile, the Commissioner Secretary held an online meeting regarding various labour legislations particularly Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act besides reviewing progress under Mission Mode Project for registration of BOC workers.

He asked the ALCs to conduct a survey and prepare an exhaustive list of all the buildings that have been raised both in public as well as in private sector, costing Rs 10 lakh and above, which come under the purview of Cess Act to ensure that the cess Act is implemented in letter and spirit. During the meeting, the progress on directions issued by the Lieutenant Governor and the Business Revival Committee regarding the registration of Transport Workers who have migrated to construction sector with J&K-BOCWWB, were also reviewed. It was informed that around 350 such transport workers have been registered till date. The meeting was attended by Labour Commissioner J&K, Addional Secretary Labour & Employment besides all Assistant Labour Commissioners of J&K through video conference.