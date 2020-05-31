Schools overburdening students with long duration online classes, parents complain

With schools shifting to online classes amid the COVID19 lockdown, parents on Sunday complained that the private schools were overburdening the students with long duration classes, which was taking toll on their health.

Many parents said the schools schedule one online session for more than two hours which was adversely affecting health of their wards.

“After finishing the class, our children complain of headache and other ailments. Their eye sight is also getting affected because they remain glued to the screen of laptop or mobile phones for long duration during the class,” said Muhammad Iqbal, a parent from Srinagar.

Similar complaints were received from other districts against private schools for engaging students in long duration online classes.

“Besides long duration, the slow speed of internet also makes it difficult for students to concentrate on the studies,” said another parent.

The parents said the schools should frame a proper schedule and take short duration classes which will bring a relief for students, particularly primary class students.

“At schools, the duration of a class is only 40 to 45 minutes but in case of online classes, the teachers seem to be in a hurry to complete the syllabus in rush,” said Muhammad Muzaffar, a parent from Hyderpora.

The complaints continue to pour in despite an advisory issued by Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) for private schools, directing them not to take regular online classes of long duration, citing its ill effects on health of children.

The School Education Department has also asked the private schools not to rush through the syllabus by sending videos in large number and holding long duration classes through zoom or other apps.

“Only limited number of videos should be sent and students should be asked to go through the videos and try to understand the concepts,” reads the advisory.

Many parents said the schools were not taking parents on board to fix the duration of the class as per convenience of the students.

“The schools don’t follow the department directives but instead extend the duration of classes and put students to lot of stress,” they said.

Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik said the schools will be directed to shorten the duration of the online classes.