Scuffle in Kashmir Law College campus

The authorities of the Kashmir Law College (KLC) Nowshera Srinagar Friday suspended class work at the campus for two days following a scuffle between the senior and junior batches of students.

An eyewitness said that the scuffle took place following an exchange of heated arguments between the students of 8th semester and 3rd semester on Thursday.

While the college administration is yet to ascertain the cause of scuffle, students have resorted to allegations and the counter allegations.

The 3rd semester students alleged that they were beaten up by the 8th semester students.

However, the senior students rejected the allegations and said that the 3rd semester students “misbehaved” with them when they asked them not to indulge in ragging of first semester students.

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were witnessed on the college campus on Thursday.

A 3rd semester student accused one of the senior students of damaging his eardrum.

However, the 8th semester students rejected the allegation and accused the juniors of defaming the seniors.

The 8th semester students leveled counter allegations against the 3rd semester students, saying that they called outsiders on the campus to beat them up.

“While the outsiders entered the college campus, a Police team rushed inside the premises to pacify the situation,” a student said.

The 8th semester students claimed that the 3rd semester students were trying to defame them and making false claims of injuries and harassment in the college.

“We are in the college for the past four years and have never misbehaved with our juniors and our faculty is witness to it,” said one of the 8th semester students.

An eyewitness said that ugly scenes were witnessed during the scuffle between the two groups of the students in the college.

He said that the situation was controlled by the timely intervention of the Police.

A senior faculty member said that the college administration had started investigation to ascertain the cause of scuffle between the 3rd semester and 8th semester students.

“Both groups are defending themselves. We will call the students of both the groups and their parents to the college on Monday. They will be questioned to ascertain the cause of scuffle,” the faculty member said.

He admitted that the outsiders were present on the college campus.

“However, it is yet to be ascertained who had called them on the campus,” the faculty member said.

He said that the college administration had taken cognisance of the incident and a disciplinary committee had been constituted to investigate the matter.

“All the versions of the incident are being considered. Action will be taken only after facts come to the fore,” the faculty member said.