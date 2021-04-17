Scuffle in Kashmir Law College | Disciplinary committee to submit report by April 20

The authorities of Kashmir Law College on Saturday said the incident that took place inside the college campus has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the institute.

They said the committee will submit the report by or before April 20 to the college administration.

A notice issued by the Principal of the College reads that the incidents of April 2021 pertained to some students of 3rd and 8th semester of the college, the matter has already been referred to the disciplinary committee.

“On ascertaining the identity of the accused students, college was declared out of bounds for them,” the notice reads.

It further states that the disciplinary committee has been asked to submit final reports along with recommendations to the college administration by or before April 20.

“It has come to the notice of the college administration that some outside elements also poked their nose in the problems between two groups on Thursday (April 15). For ascertaining safety of the college students, assistance of police station Soura was availed to avert any untoward happening,” the notice reads.

It further states that the incident did not in any way pertain to ragging as has been corned out by some social media posts.

“Ragging as per Supreme Court direction is forbidden and college strictly adheres to those guidelines. Abnormal behavior of students comes out of trauma and stress caused by two consecutive lockdowns since 2019 and a looming 3rd one,” the notice reads.

The College principal through his notice has said the same should not be exploited for some vested interests to malign the image of the college. “If any outsider is found meddling in the affairs of the college, strict legal action shall be taken against them,” the principal said.