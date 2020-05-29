SDA carries demolition drive in Nowgam

Continuing its demolition drive, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) on Friday demolished an illegal fencing of land at Lasjan-Nowgam here.

A statement said the offender had carried out the fencing of land by way of CGI tin sheets in “No Construction ZONE” as per the master plan-2035.

The statement said the enforcement wing of SDA swung into action in the water logged land and initiated the action against the illegal fencing which was erected without any permission from the competent authority.

The enforcement wing, despite facing a lot of resentment during the demolition operation, succeeded in restoring the original position of the land, the statement said.

The SDA warned people residing in the area to desist from setting up any illegal construction or encroachments.

The statement said the demolition drive was successfully executed as per the directions of Vice Chairman, SDA, Vikas Kundal and added that the drive shall continue against such illegal constructions and encroachments with full force in future.