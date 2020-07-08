SDA carries out demolition drive at Bemina

Srinagar Development Authority Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at Boatman Colony, Bemina by removing illegally installed shutters.

A statement said the shutters were installed by Ghulam Muhammad Wani of the Boatman Colony without any permission and by taking undue advantage of COVID19. “As per the directions of the Vice Chairman, SDA Vikas Kundal, the enforcement team took immediate action and removed the illegal shutters on the spot and restored the original position,” said the statement.