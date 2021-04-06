Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:14 AM

SDA carries out demolition drive at Nowgam

UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:14 AM
Greater Kashmir

The Enforcement wing of Srinagar Development Authority today carried out a demolition drive at Nowgam Bypass area.

“In a joint operation with Srinagar Municipal Corporation the illegal constructions including a shopping complex was successfully removed in the area,” SDA said in a statement.

The people residing within SDA jurisdiction are warned not to go for any illegal constructions/ encroachments. The demolition drive against such constructions and encroachments shall continue in future. The demolition was successfully executed as per the directions of the Vice Chairman SDA, Bashir Ahmad Lone

