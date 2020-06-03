Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 12:26 AM

SDA carries out demolition drive in Bemina

UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 12:26 AM
GK Photo

Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Wednesday carried out demolition of illegal commercial establishment in Nundresh Colony, Bemina here.

A statement said it was found that one offender had carried out commercial activities by constructing illegal shops on plot No.435 B/E Nund Reshi Colony, Bemina.

The statement said the enforcement wing of the SDA swung into action and dismantled the illegal work on the spot and restored the original position.

The SDA team has warned people residing in the area to desist from raising any illegal constructions or encroachments.

“The demolition drive against such constructions or encroachments shall continue with full force in future,” said the statement.

The drive was executed under the directions of Vice Chairman, SDA, Vikas Kundal.

