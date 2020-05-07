SDA carries out demolition drive

Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) carried out at demolition drive in several areas here, a statement said on Thursday.

The statement said the enforcement wing of the SDA demolished illegal construction raised during the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Bemina.

“People residing within SDA jurisdiction are warned not to go for any illegal construction or encroachment,” said the statement. “The demolition drive will continue with full force.”

The statement said today’s demolition drive was successfully executed as per the directions of Vice Chairman SDA, Vikas Kundal and in coordination with SDPO Parimpora Furqan, SHO Bemina Aadil Ahmed and encouragement wing of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.