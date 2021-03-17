Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 11:48 PM

SDA conducts demolition drive

UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 11:48 PM
Greater Kashmir

The Enforcement Wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today carried out demolition drive at various places including Fruit Mandi, Rakh Gund Aksha, Northern Bound Bus Stand Parimpora and Shalteng Srinagar against illegal constructions carried out by some unscrupulous persons.

“The illegal construction was demolished at various places and apart from that the street Vendors/Redawallaws who were operating their illegal business in and around Northern Bus Stand were removed and the original position was restored,” SDA said in a statement.

