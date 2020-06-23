SDA holds BOCA meet

Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Tuesday convened BOCA meeting under tqhe chairmanship of Vice Chairman of the body Vikas Kundal.

During the proceedings, 24 cases from SDA colonies and local areas were discussed for grant of building permission under J&K Control Building Operation Act-1988. Decisions about certain building violations, penalties and fees imposed were also taken. Director Land Management, SDA, Fayaz Ahmad Banday; Secretary, Manthasha Binti Rashid; senior Town Planner; Executive Engineer and other members of the BOCA from various line departments attended the meeting.