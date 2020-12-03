SDA retrieves encroached land

The Enforcement Wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today carried out a demolition drive at Nowgam, Shalteng, Northern Bus Stand Parimpora and Batamaloo areas to retrieve illegally occupied SDA land.

“The drive was conducted to retrieve encroachments by some unscrupulous elements that had carried out construction in ‘no construction zone’ at Nowgam, grabbed the SDA land illegally by way of fencing at Shalteng and dumping of Scrap at Batamaloo besides encroachment of SDA land by street vendors, cart vendors who were operating their business illegally along and inside Northern Bus Stand Parimpora,” SDA said in a statement. The demolition drive was successfully executed and the original position was restored.