SDA seals 2 buildings at Bemina

The Enforcement Wing of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today sealed two buildings, built in violation/deviation of the issued building permissions at Housing Colony, Bemina.

It was given out that the permission was granted for two separate buildings for residential purposes only, however the proprietors had built commercial buildings instead.

The drive was successfully executed in coordination with the Station House Officer Bernina, under the directions of Vice Chairman, SDA Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone.

Meanwhile, as per the statement issued here the SDA has advised the general public not to indulge in any illegal construction whether residential or commercial without obtaining proper building permission from SDA.

It has also warned that any structure built in without obtaining building permission or in violation of building permission/land use or deviations of building permission shall be directly sealed/ demolished as per the provisions of COBO Act 1988.